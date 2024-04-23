Today is Tuesday April 23, 2024
Wiley University to bring back softball

Wiley University to bring back softballMARSHALL, Texas – In a release from the university, Wiley has announced the return of softball as a sponsored sport for the 2024-25 school year. Tehy will begin at club team status and will become a member of the HBCU Athletic Conference (formerly the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference) the following year. Kendrick Biggs has been selected as Interim Head coach. Wiley has not fielded a softball team since the early 2000s.



