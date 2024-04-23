CHRISTUS Health breaks ground on new emergency center in Henderson

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2024 at 4:19 pm

HENDERSON – CHRISTUS Health broke ground Tuesday on a new, state-of-the-art standalone emergency center in Henderson. The center will be located on Highway 259, just south of Wylie Elementary. The new facility will feature around-the-clock emergency services, including 17 total beds, 13 exam rooms, four triage rooms, state-of-the-art full-service imaging and an onsite laboratory. Representatives from CHRISTUS, the City of Henderson, and Rusk County attended the ground breaking.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd President and CEO Todd Hancock said, “We have been blessed to work with some great people from Henderson and Rusk County to make this facility a reality. Every stakeholder we have talked to and presented to has gotten on board immediately, as we all realize that more access to high-quality health care is nothing but great for this community.”

The expansion to Henderson is the third announced expansion from CHRISTUS Health in East Texas, joining Mount Pleasant and Palestine. Construction of the 12,500 square-foot emergency center is set to begin in the next few weeks, with a projected completion date of summer 2025.

