Woman charged after allegedly crashing car into birthday party, killing 2 young kids

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2024 at 12:30 pm
WXYZ

(NEWPORT, Mich.) -- A woman is facing second-degree murder charges after she allegedly drove into a child's birthday party in Michigan, killing two children and injuring several others, officials said.

Marshella Chidester, 66, allegedly struck a building at the Swan Creek Boat Club in Newport Saturday afternoon, and her car came to rest about 25 feet inside the building, according to the sheriff and prosecutors.

An 8-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother were killed, Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery Yorkey said.

The victims' mother and 11-year-old brother suffered serious injuries, Yorkey said.

A 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman also suffered serious injuries, the prosecutor said.

Childester is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, Yorkey said.

Chidester was arraigned on Tuesday and is due to return to court on April 30.

ABC News' Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

