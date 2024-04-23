Today is Tuesday April 23, 2024
Jennifer Lopez and Simu Liu go bot-to-bot in Netflix sci-fi thriller ‘Atlas’

Netflix

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the full trailer to the Jennifer Lopez sci-fi thriller Atlas, which also stars Barbie's Simu Liu and Academy Award nominee Sterling K. Brown.

In the movie, the This Is Me… Now star plays Atlas Shepherd, "a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence," who joins a mission to capture Harlan (Liu), a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past.

"If you really want to try to capture Harlan, you need me on that mission," she says.

"Don't worry: We are simply the better versions of you," Harlan tells Atlas icily.

However, when her mission goes sideways and she's blown out of an exploding starship, Atlas finds herself marooned on an inhospitable planet, protected by a giant robot suit — and its own onboard AI.

The streamer continues, "Her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it."

The trailer is heavy on the action, with Jenny from the bot arming it to the teeth and taking on Harlan's mechanized army.

Atlas drops on Netflix May 24.

