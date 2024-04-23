Man kills wife, 3 kids in murder-suicide mass shooting; 4th child survives unharmed: Police

(OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.) -- A man killed his wife and three of his children in an apparent murder-suicide mass shooting at a home in Oklahoma, according to police.

The only survivor was the 10-year-old son who was asleep during the shootings, Oklahoma City police said. The 10-year-old called 911 Monday morning and said "everyone inside the house appeared to be dead," police said at a news conference Tuesday.

Police said they believe Jonathon Candy, 42, "became involved in an altercation" with his wife, 39-year-old Lindsay Candy, and then shot her multiple times.

Jonathon Candy then "systematically" when through the home, shooting and killing three of their children: 18-year-old Dylan, 14-year-old Ethan and 12-year-old Lucas, according to police.



"Those children were hunted down," police said.

Authorities said they do not know why the 10-year-old was not hurt.

