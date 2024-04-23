Today is Tuesday April 23, 2024
ktbb logo


Kim Kardashian doesn’t talk Taylor diss track on ‘Kimmel’, talks about once being Madonna’s dog walker

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2024 at 8:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC

While Jimmy Kimmel made a reference to The Tortured Poets Department during Monday night's monologue, he didn't talk about Taylor Swift's purported diss track with its purported target -- and his guest -- Kim Kardashian

In Taylor's now-viral hit "thanK you aIMee," thanks to its unusual capitalization, Swifties quickly deduced the "spray-tanned" high school bully Taylor was singing about was Kim.

In fact, Kim's Instagram is still being spammed by Swifites referencing the song, including replies like, "Finally someone stood up to Aimee."

On Kimmel, the Kardashian kerfuffle was avoided, with her insisting "Life is good."

Instead, Kim reminisced about growing up next to Madonna when Kim was "7 or 8 years old."

"Kourtney and I would walk her dog after school in exchange for her jewelry," the American Horror Story: Delicate star revealed.

Kim added, "She was transitioning out of the like '80s neon phase, and so one day she just ... handed us a shoebox of these like neon bracelets, and Kourtney and I went to school and everyone was like, 'Oh my God, I love your bracelets,' and we were like, 'Thanks, Madonna gave them to us,' and they were like, 'No.'"

Sadly, Kim said, they didn't keep any of the bracelets.

Jimmy was in the mood to talk about Madonna, showing footage of his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez joining her onstage during her Celebration Tour's stop in Mexico City last weekend, where he took part in the concert's "Vogue" scene.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC