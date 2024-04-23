Magic’s Jalen Suggs returns to Game 2 after injuring knee

ByKENDRA ANDREWS

CLEVELAND — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs was able to return to Monday night’s Game 2 at Cleveland after being carried off the court in the first quarter with a left knee strain.

Suggs was injured with 4:02 remaining in the opening period, when his left knee made contact with Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell’s left leg as Suggs attempted to steal the ball.

Suggs immediately fell to the ground, and the Magic called timeout to check on him.

As his teammates stood around him, Suggs continuously shook his head. After being checked by team trainers, Suggs needed help getting off the court, unable to put any weight on his left leg and walk off on his own power.

The Magic initially said Suggs’ return was questionable, but he was back on the floor to start the second half with a sleeve on his leg.

Suggs is Orlando’s third-leading scorer, averaging 12.6 points on 47.1% field goal shooting during the regular season. He’s also the team’s best 3-point shooter and top defensive guard.

In Game 1, he finished with 13 points on 4-of-16 shooting and was 1-of-7 from 3. He also had 4 assists in the 97-83 loss.

Markelle Fultz replaced Suggs, who was the No. 5 overall pick in 2021 after starring at Gonzaga.

