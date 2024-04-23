Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Brett Veach, Mark Donovan get extensions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach and president Mark Donovan have had oversight of the Kansas City Chiefs for the most successful run in franchise history. The trio will remain in place for awhile longer.

The three agreed to contract extensions that will keep them with the Chiefs.

“Mark, Brett and Andy have achieved historic success together, and we are thrilled that they will continue in their roles for many years to come,” Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement. “Individually, Mark, Brett and Andy each represent the best in the National Football League at their respective positions, and together, they make up one of the finest leadership teams in all of professional sports. They have been tremendous leaders for this organization on and off the field, and we look forward to their continued success in the years ahead.”

Reid, 66, joined the Chiefs in 2013 and has led the team to the playoffs every season since except 2014. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in three of the past five seasons and in February became the first team to win them in back-to-back seasons in 20 years. They have played in five straight AFC Championship Games and won eight straight AFC West championships.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Clark and the entire Hunt family for giving me the opportunity to lead this historic franchise,” Reid said. “Over the last 11 years, Tammy and I have enjoyed calling Kansas City our home. The community has embraced us, we’ve watched our family grow, including having all 12 grandkids during our time here. On the field, there have been so many people that have contributed to our success and Super Bowls, and I’m grateful to the players, coaches and staff that have all invested their time into this process. I’d also like to thank my agent, Bob LaMonte. Chiefs Kingdom is a special place and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be here.”

Veach, 46, became the Chiefs general manager in 2017 after four years in the team’s personnel department.

“I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for the support I’ve received these past seven seasons,” Veach said. “I am blessed to work alongside very talented people and am proud of the work we’ve done to bring three Super Bowls to Kansas City. I am excited to continue my career in a city that’s embraced me and my family the way it has and look forward to more opportunities to bring more championships to Chiefs Kingdom.”

Donovan, 58, became Chiefs president in 2011. He leads the Chiefs’ business operations.

“It is a privilege to help lead this organization’s business operations, and I want to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for their continued support and trust in the work that we’re doing off-the-field and in the community,” Donovan said. “I’m thankful to have an incredibly talented staff across numerous departments that are all key pieces to the organization. I’m proud to be a part of a team that has had unprecedented success and look forward to creating and experiencing more historic moments with the Kingdom.”

