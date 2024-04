Tyler Water Utilities issues boil water notice for select customers

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2024 at 4:38 pm

TYLER – On Monday, April 22, Tyler Water Utilities identified a significant break in a water main located at 2025 SSW Loop 323. This break is causing water shortages or low water pressure in many households and businesses. TWU issued a boil water notice later Monday afternoon in the west area of Tyler. This will affect about 3,400 connections.

