Bethesda Pediatrics get $18K grant from GIVE

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2024 at 4:22 pm

TYLER – GIVE, Girls Invested in Volunteer Efforts awarded an $18,000 2024 grant to Bethesda Pediatrics during an event Sunday in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, GIVE decided to give a grant to Bethesda Pediatrics because they provide healthcare to children who are uninsured or are enrolled in Medicaid.

Megan Riaz, the director of community relations for Bethesda Health Clinic was there on Sunday to accept the grant for Bethesda Pediatrics said, “We are overjoyed to receive this amazing grant from GIVE to improve our dental clinic with a new dental chair. The dental clinic at Bethesda Pediatrics is growing, and the GIVE grant will allow us to repurpose an existing room to serve more patients with dental care. We are so impressed by the young philanthropists of GIVE and their desire to give back to undeserved children; it is a blessing to our patients.”

The Women’s Fund of Smith County launched GIVE in 2014 in order to help girls in high school learn about leadership and philanthropy. GIVE has given away $77,912 to Smith County non-profits since the group was started.

