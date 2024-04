Pedestrian killed at Highway 69 in Lindale

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2024 at 2:52 pm

LINDALE – The Lindale Police Department said that a pedestrian was killed while crossing Highway 69 near Interstate 20 on Friday night. According to our news partner KETK, 60-year-old Bill Darling of Oregon was hit by a Dodge 3500 truck as he crossed the highway. Officers said Darling died at the scene. Lindale PD is continuing their investigation into the incident.

Go Back