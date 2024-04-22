Early voting starts today for municipal elections

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2024 at 11:46 am

SMITH COUNTY — Early Voting begins today, April 22, and runs through Tuesday, April 30, for the Joint City Election. The Cities of Tyler, Arp and Lindale have races in the election. There are four early voting locations in Smith County, including:

Arp City Hall, 109 W. Longview St. in Arp

Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road in Tyler

The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson St., in Tyler

Lindale Kinzie Community Center, 912 Mt. Sylvan St. in Lindale.

Early voting polling places are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 22-26, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 29-30.

There will be six polling sites open on Election Day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

The Smith County Elections Office has launched an interactive map to help voters find what precincts are included in the cities holding an election. Click here for more information.

Go Back