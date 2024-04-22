Major water main break in Tyler

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2024 at 11:46 am

TYLER — On Monday, April 22, Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) identified a significant break in a water main located at 2025 SSW Loop 323. This break has resulted in the depletion of water tanks on the west side of town, causing water shortages or low water pressure in many households and businesses. TWU crews are working on the repairs, water valves have been identified and shut off, and the leak has been contained.

TWU is working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to determine the extent of the issue. The City will continue to update residents as they learn more.

