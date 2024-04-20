‘Candy’ found in East Texas tests positive for fentanyl

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2024 at 11:36 pm

LONGVIEW – According to our news partner KETK, the Longview Fire Department put out a notice to the public saying that a dangerous drug was found. “We had a recent encounter with ‘candy’ that tested positive for fentanyl,” LFD said in a Facebook post. “This is a narcotic that can be lethal when ingested. This drug is being used to lace other substances and cannot be detected through taste or smell.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug said to be 100 times more potent that morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. It is often disguised as other pills or added into other drugs as it makes drugs cheaper, more powerful and more addictive. However, the drug is also more deadly and can’t be seen, tasted or smelled. Fentanyl test strips are used to test if drugs are further contaminated with the substance.

Officials shared a photo of the “candy” found in Longview that was cut into uneven blue or green pieces, some of them striped with white.

Photo courtesy of the Longview Fire Department

“If you or someone you know comes in contact or you believe you have ingested fentanyl or any other illicit drug you should call 911 immediately to seek medical treatment,” LFD said.

Signs of an opioid overdose include pinpoint pupils, slow or weak breathing, clammy or discolored skin, losing consciousness and choking or gurgling sounds.

If you think someone may be overdosing, the CDC also recommends calling 911, administering Narcan if available, trying to keep the person awake, laying them on their side to prevent choking and staying with them until help arrives.

Go Back