Today is Friday April 19, 2024
ktbb logo


Marshall PD arrest two, seize ‘significant quantity of narcotics’

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2024 at 3:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Marshall PD arrest two, get ‘significant quantity of narcotics’MARSHALL – Two people were arrested in Marshall early Friday morning after a search for narcotics and firearms. According to our news partner KETK, 41-year-old Johnathen O’Neal of Marshall was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and endangering a child. Also arrested was 38-year-old Daviesha Lewis of Marshall. She is charged with resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and endangering a child.

The Marshall Police said the operation happened in the 1600 of Sanford Street and it yielded “a significant quantity of illegal narcotics and several firearms.” Officers add that all drug charges will carry the drug-free zone designation. Both O’Neal and Lewis were booked into the Harrison County Jail. With O’Neal’s bond set at $400,000. Lewis’s bond totaling $103,000.

The narcotics search was conducted by the Marshall PD Special Response Team along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team. The operation was initiated by the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC