Marshall PD arrest two, seize ‘significant quantity of narcotics’

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2024 at 3:16 pm

MARSHALL – Two people were arrested in Marshall early Friday morning after a search for narcotics and firearms. According to our news partner KETK, 41-year-old Johnathen O’Neal of Marshall was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and endangering a child. Also arrested was 38-year-old Daviesha Lewis of Marshall. She is charged with resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and endangering a child.

The Marshall Police said the operation happened in the 1600 of Sanford Street and it yielded “a significant quantity of illegal narcotics and several firearms.” Officers add that all drug charges will carry the drug-free zone designation. Both O’Neal and Lewis were booked into the Harrison County Jail. With O’Neal’s bond set at $400,000. Lewis’s bond totaling $103,000.

The narcotics search was conducted by the Marshall PD Special Response Team along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team. The operation was initiated by the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force.

