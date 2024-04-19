Today is Friday April 19, 2024
Man apparently sets himself on fire outside courthouse where Trump is on trial

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2024 at 12:57 pm
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A man apparently set himself on fire outside the New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial.

It was not immediately clear if the incident was related to the criminal proceedings.


Trump is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

The trial began on Monday with jury selection. The full jury panel was selected by mid-day Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

