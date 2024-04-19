Part of Smith County Road 431 closed due to washout

Part of Smith County Road 431 closed due to washoutPosted/updated on: April 19, 2024 at 1:16 pm
SMITH COUNTY – A portion of Smith County Road 431, also known as Jim Hogg Road, is closed because of a washout caused by a water main break. According to a release from Smith County, workers are waiting for Lindale Rural Water Supply to repair a water main before they can work on repairing the section of road, just north of Interstate 20. County officials say they don’t know when the road will be reopened.