Red Sox’s Rafael Devers to get MRI; Tyler O’Neill to IL

The Boston Red Sox continue to battle injury woes, with third baseman Rafael Devers scheduled to have an MRI on his left knee and outfielder Tyler O’Neill going on the injury list after the two collided during Monday’s game.

Devers, a two-time All-Star, left Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians with knee discomfort and served as designated hitter during Wednesday’s game, going hitless in four at-bats with three strikeouts.

O’Neill suffered a cut on his forehead that required eight stitches to close after his collision with Devers on Monday. He cleared concussion protocol but hadn’t played since. The move to the seven-day IL is retroactive to Tuesday.

Devers is batting just .188 with 2 homers and 5 RBIs through 13 games this season.

Pablo Reyes started at third base and batted seventh in Thursday’s matinee vs. the Guardians at Fenway Park.

In a related move, the Red Sox activated outfielder Rob Refsnyder from the injured list to take O’Neill’s roster spot. Refsnyder had been on the IL with a fractured left toe since March 25.

O’Neill is hitting .313 with a team-leading seven home runs this season.

Boston, which put pitcher Garrett Whitlock on the IL with a left oblique strain Wednesday, begins a six-game road trip at Pittsburgh on Friday.

