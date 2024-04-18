Hannity is right. Journalism really is dead.

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2024 at 5:07 pm

Several years ago, Bob Schieffer of CBS News spoke to journalism students at SMU in Dallas. I was an unofficial guest.

The moderator asked Schieffer about disintermediation in media. That is to say the internet’s empowerment of bloggers and social media posters – the people who no longer need to be at a place like CBS to practice journalism.

“Well,” laughed Schieffer dismissively, “that’s not journalism. We have editors. We have standards. Before something gets on the air, it has been fact checked and vetted. That’s not the case with some random person out there reporting on the internet,” he said, with a self-satisfied smile.

I will go to my grave regretting what I’m about to tell you.

As I say, I was a guest. I had no standing. The event was for the students. I therefore felt bound to mind my manners and to not create an awkward moment for the organizers. So, at Q&A time, I refrained from asking the obvious question.

So, Mr. Schieffer, where were your vaunted editors and fact-checkers and what happened to your lofty newsroom standards with respect to the phony 30-year old letter that Dan Rather featured on ’60 Minutes’ saying that George W. Bush shirked his duty while in the National Guard? Wasn’t it in fact, sir, a blogger – a ‘random person out there’ – who debunked the fakery and in so doing, did the real journalism on that story?”

Please forgive me – I will never forgive myself – for not asking that question.

It was then that I began appreciating just how smug, insulated, provincial and toweringly condescending the members of America’s elite media really are. These people live together in a bubble and spend their days affirming to one another their own superiority. Nothing penetrates the bubble.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: How are these people “mainstream?”

This Schieffer anecdote illuminates what has happened since last week’s column in which we detailed how Uri Berliner, an NPR editor of 25 years, blew the whistle on NPR’s ever-increasing and ever-more obvious leftist bias.

Berliner’s thoughtful essay at The Free Press provided an opportunity for some much-needed introspection at NPR. A thoughtful response to his exposé would have been to convene a meeting of top brass and editors and rank & file reporters to consider the possibility that Berliner has a point.

But NPR – along with ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, et.al. – have no interest in any point that Mr. Berliner might have. Their sole interest is the advancement of their predetermined leftist narrative. Nothing can come in the way – least of all a balanced assessment of facts and a considered hearing of dissenting points of view.

So, NPR suspended Berliner for five days and told him he’d be fired if he dared speak out again. Berliner has since resigned.

Example made. Problem solved.

Sean Hannity says it all the time and I’m afraid he’s right. Journalism in America is dead.

That’s no small thing. The need for an informed citizenry in a free republic is enshrined in our very founding documents.

The accelerated devolution from that ideal is going to cost us. Dearly.

Go Back