East Texas man jailed for sexual assault of a child

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2024 at 4:29 pm
East Texas man arrested for sexual assault of a childMARSHALL – An East Texas man has been arrested after a coordinated effort between multiple law enforcement agencies. According to our news partner KETK, 21-year-old Cameron Payton was arrested Tuesday for sexual assault of a child and evading arrest. The Marshall PD was aided in the arrest effort by the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Daingerfield PD, Morris County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS.

In a news release from the Marshall Police Department, Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said, “This is a great example of the Marshall Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office working together and coordinating with regional law enforcement to stop dangerous individuals who are accused of violent crimes in our community.”

After his arrest, Payton was booked into the Morris County Jail where he awaits transfer to the Harrison County Jail.



