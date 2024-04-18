East Texas man arrested for 2020 murder plot

TYLER – Smith County law enforcement Tuesday arrested a Eustace man for organizing what authorities identify as a plot for gang members to murder a man in 2020. According to our news partner KETK, Brandon Edwards, who was known to be the Sergeant at Arms of a local 1%er Cossacks “outlaw motorcycle gang chapter” was found shot to death off FM 850 in Chapel Hill in May 2020.

Authorities said that 38-year-old Chad Crowell, identified as the National Sergeant at Arms of the Ugly Man Cossacks called a Sergeant at Arms meeting in Fall 2019 where he told those attending, if they see a member of the 1%er Cossacks “you are to put him down.” The club rivalry is due in part to each “club” claiming to be the “real Cossacks” and operating in the same area.

Investigators said that “smash on site” order came from national leadership. Crowell’s bail has been set at $2.5 million.

