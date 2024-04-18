Home invasion centered around a ‘vape’ lands two in jail

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2024 at 1:34 pm

KILGORE – Two individuals are currently in custody after Kilgore PD responded to an armed home invasion that was reportedly ‘centered around a vape.’ According to the Kilgore Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Harris Street on Wednesday night to investigates a report that two men broke into a residence with a machete and assaulted the residents. It was reported that the incident was centered around a stolen vape. The police department said that both of the residents had received injuries from the assault and the suspects had fled before officers arrived. Kilgore PD said that with the help of the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office they were able to place an 18-year-old and 17-year-old in custody at their residence and seized a weapon as evidence. Both suspects are currently being held in the Kilgore Municipal Jail for burglary of a habitation.

