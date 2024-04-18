Children to receive free backpack with school supplies at Tyler event

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2024 at 8:05 am

TYLER — The City of Tyler, Tyler Area Business Education Council and Tyler ISD are partnering to put on the annual School is Cool event, benefitting school children, according to our news partner KETK. The event will take place on Aug. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center and the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center at 2000 W. Front Street. The organization said that the first 2,000 school-aged children in line at the event will receive free backpacks with school supplies.

The release said that the Tyler Area Business Education Council is seeking donations and sponsorships from local businesses and organizations. The organization said that for every $50 donated, a backpack with school supplies will be purchased for a child in need.

Donations can be made online through Eventbrite, click here, or with cash or check payable to the Tyler Area Business Education Council which can be dropped off or addressed to 315N. Broadway Ave. Suite 307 in Tyler.

