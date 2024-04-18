Albany NFL draft hopeful AJ Simon dies at age 25

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2024 at 5:22 am

ByABC News

Former Albany defensive lineman AJ Simon, who was hoping to be selected in next week’s NFL draft, has died at the age of 25, the school announced Wednesday.

The cause of Simon’s death wasn’t immediately known.

“The UAlbany football program was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Amitral ‘AJ’ Simon this morning,” Albany said in a statement posted to X. “AJ was a tremendous young man and even better teammate throughout his time at UAlbany. He was a role model both on and off the field, serving as a pillar to this program over the last two years.”

Simon, who had 12.5 sacks last season for Albany, was ranked as the 448th prospect in the latest NFL draft rankings from ESPN’s Matt Miller.

Simon, a 2023 All-CAA first-team defensive selection, was from Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania. He played the past two seasons for Albany after beginning his collegiate career at Bloomsburg University.

“My prayers are dedicated to the Simon family. I love you AJ and will always have a special place in my heart for #8,” Albany coach Greg Gattuso posted to X.

Go Back