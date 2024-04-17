Today is Wednesday April 17, 2024
‘Yellowstone’ again links up with Stagecoach fest

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2024 at 3:45 pm
Paramount Network

On Wednesday, MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Paramount Network announced that the Dutton Ranch is coming back to the sold-out Stagecoach Festival.

The event runs from April 26-28 in Indio, California, and will feature some of the biggest names in country music, including Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen.

For the second year in a row, Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western Yellowstone will have a presence there, and so will the Dutton family spin-off 1923. "Stagecoach attendees will be transported to the Montana ranch to kick back and relax in the shade Dutton-style all weekend long," the companies tease in a joint statement.

"Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy larger-than-life and brand-new photo moments from Yellowstone and 1923," as well as exclusive merch, and meet and greets with cast members.

This year there will also be limited-edition co-branded Yellowstone x Stagecoach swag for sale. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



