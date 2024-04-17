UT Austin president says 49 former DEI employees lost jobs

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2024 at 3:56 pm

AUSTIN – KUT Radio reports that UT Austin President Jay Hartzell said 49 employees are losing their jobs as a result of changes the university has made to comply with a Texas law that bans diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programs at public higher education institutions. “As the flagship university in this state, we are subject to more scrutiny than others,” he said Monday during a meeting with the UT Faculty Council. Hartzell said the employees will be paid through July 5. Many of the affected employees worked for the Division of Campus and Community Engagement that UT Austin is closing. The division was formerly called the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement. Hartzell announced the layoffs in an April 2 email but did not say how many positions were affected.

“For the record, because I’ve seen different numbers floated out, let me be as clear and careful as I can: On that day that we had the announcement there were 49 people whose positions were eliminated,” Hartzell said. “Plus, eight associate or assistant deans who are going to return to their full faculty positions.” But Brian Evans, president-elect of the Texas Conference of the American Association of University Professors (Texas AAUP), said that figure does not align with the terminations his group has counted. He said 62 employees, who previously worked on DEI programs and policies before Senate Bill 17 took effect Jan. 1, told Texas AAUP they found out this month they were losing their jobs. “So there’s a difference in what we have documented in Texas AAUP from the staff themselves who were receiving these termination notices versus the count given at the Faculty Council meeting,” he said. “So we’d like to know why these others aren’t being counted.” KUT previously reported that the Texas NAACP had verified the names of 66 people who had received termination notices.

Go Back