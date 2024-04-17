Scorsese’s next moves: A Jesus film and Sinatra — with DiCaprio?

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2024 at 3:25 pm

Martin Scorsese is reportedly following up his Oscar-nominated epic Killers of the Flower Moon with two projects: one about Jesus and one about another deified figure, Frank Sinatra, that could star the legendary filmmaker's frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio.

While Scorsese's camp is mum, Variety reports the first project will be based on Shūsaku Endō's 1973 book Life of Jesus, and that Miles Teller and Scorsese's Silence Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield could star.

Scorsese is reportedly self-funding the project, which the trade says will get underway later this year in Israel, Italy and Egypt — however, unrest between Israel and Gaza could "prove too great of a logistical challenge," the trade says.

As for the Sinatra film, Variety says that could prove to be a challenge on its own, as Tina Sinatra, Frank's daughter who controls the legend's estate, hasn't signed off on the project. That said, the film reportedly would have DiCaprio as the Chairman of the Board and another Oscar winner, Jennifer Lawrence, playing Ol' Blue Eyes' second wife, actress Ava Gardner.

