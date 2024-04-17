Today is Wednesday April 17, 2024
Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor record tease for ‘Romeo + Juliet’

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2024 at 12:33 pm
ABC - Netflix

A day after it was announced that West Side Story's Rachel Zegler and Heartstopper lead Kit Connor will make their Broadway debuts in Romeo + Juliet — temporarily tanking the play's website in the process — they're apparently at it again. 

The pair posted to the production's Instagram a brief video greeting teasing their strictly limited engagement, which is being directed by Tony winner Sam Gold

"We are so excited to do our new production of Romeo and Juliet on Broadway," Connor, wearing a black tank top, says into a mirror, which Rachel is filming on her phone. 

Zegler, smiling in a low-cut white floral summer top, replies, "Sign up if you want first access to tickets!"

The production, which will feature music from Grammy winner Jack Antonoff, will be an updated version of The Bard's famous work about the star-crossed lovers. 

It debuts this fall.

