Water interruptions Thursday night in Athens due to utility work

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2024 at 1:11 pm
Water interruptions Thursday night in Athens due to utility workATHENS – The City of Athens announced that some residents may have interruption in their water service on Thursday because of utility repairs. According to our news partner KETK, the temporary outage will affect residents starting around 9 p.m. from South Pinkerton Street to Hawn Street, the south and north sides of West Corsicana Street and South Pinkerton from Larue to West Corsicana Street.



News Partner
