Today is Wednesday April 17, 2024
ktbb logo


Insomnia Cookies plans to open in Tyler

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2024 at 7:55 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Insomnia Cookies plans to open in TylerTYLER — Insomnia Cookies, a popular late-open bakery, is planning to open a location in Tyler soon. According to our news partner KETK, on the website for Insomnia Cookies, they list a location in Tyler as “coming soon.” The address is 3979 University Boulevard Unit 400, near the University of Texas at Tyler campus. Insomnia Cookies’ describes themselves as a bakery that is open late to cater to late night cravings, offering a number of cookies, brownies ice cream and more. According to their website their locations offer delivery of the sweet treats as well.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC