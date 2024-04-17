Insomnia Cookies plans to open in Tyler

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2024 at 7:55 am

TYLER — Insomnia Cookies, a popular late-open bakery, is planning to open a location in Tyler soon. According to our news partner KETK, on the website for Insomnia Cookies, they list a location in Tyler as “coming soon.” The address is 3979 University Boulevard Unit 400, near the University of Texas at Tyler campus. Insomnia Cookies’ describes themselves as a bakery that is open late to cater to late night cravings, offering a number of cookies, brownies ice cream and more. According to their website their locations offer delivery of the sweet treats as well.

