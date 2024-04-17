Today is Wednesday April 17, 2024
ktbb logo


Cowboys add veteran Royce Freeman, but running back remains a position of need in the draft

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2024 at 7:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent running back Royce Freeman on Tuesday, a likely incremental move at a position of need going into next week’s draft.

The Cowboys have lost their lead back each of the past two offseasons. Two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott was released in a cost-cutting move a year ago. His replacement, Tony Pollard, signed with Tennessee after playing on the $10.1 million franchise tag last season.

Freeman adds experience to a group of four players with barely 600 career yards rushing combined. Dallas will be the fifth team for Freeman since Denver drafted him in the third round in 2018.

The 28-year-old Freeman has nine starts in 79 games, just one of those in the past five seasons. He has 1,792 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career, which included stints with Carolina, Houston and the Los Angeles Rams.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC