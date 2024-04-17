Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard to get final Team USA spot

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will get the 12th and final roster spot on Team USA for the 2024 Olympics, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill met with most of the 12 invitees on the 2024 Olympic team over the past few days, and it wasn’t until Tuesday that Team USA officials were able to firm up Leonard’s acceptance to join the roster for Paris, sources told ESPN.

The other 11 players on the Team USA roster have yet to be officially announced, but sources told ESPN on Monday that it would be composed of LeBron James ( Lakers), Stephen Curry ( Warriors), Kevin Durant ( Suns), Joel Embiid ( 76ers), Anthony Davis (Lakers), Devin Booker (Suns), Anthony Edwards ( Timberwolves), Jayson Tatum ( Celtics), Jrue Holiday (Celtics), Bam Adebayo ( Heat) and Tyrese Haliburton ( Pacers).

The Warriors’ Steve Kerr will serve as coach of Team USA.

Leonard is averaging 23.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Clippers this season. He missed the final eight games of the regular season with inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee.

Training camp and exhibition games in Las Vegas are scheduled for July.

The Olympics will take place from July 26 through Aug. 11 in Paris. There will be 12 teams competing for the gold medal in men’s basketball.

