Jeremy Roach to enter draft, 5th Duke player to enter portal

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2024 at 7:12 am

ByJEFF BORZELLO

Duke senior guard Jeremy Roach plans to enter the transfer portal and the NBA draft, he announced Tuesday.

Roach made the announcement in a post on Instagram.

Roach started 106 games in four seasons with the Blue Devils, earning third-team All-ACC as a senior and honorable mention All-ACC as a junior.

A former McDonald’s All-American in the 2020 class, Roach was immediately thrust into an extended role in Durham. He averaged 8.7 points as a freshman and 8.6 points as a sophomore, coming on strong down the stretch of the 2021-22 season to help lead Duke to the Final Four.

Roach enjoyed a true breakout season as a junior, boosting his numbers to 13.6 points and 3.1 assists and again playing some of his best basketball late in the season. He had 23 points against Virginia in the ACC title game and then scored 23 against Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

As a senior, Roach averaged 14.0 points and 3.3 assists while shooting 42.9% from 3-point range — all career highs. He scored in double figures in all four NCAA tournament games, with Duke getting knocked out by NC State in the Elite Eight.

Roach would be the fifth Duke player to enter the portal, following Christian Reeves, Mark Mitchell, Jaylen Blakes and Jaden Schutt. The Blue Devils also lost Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain to the NBA draft, while Ryan Young is out of eligibility.

Jon Scheyer is bringing in the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class, led by No. 1 prospect Cooper Flagg and top-10 recruit Isaiah Evans.

Go Back