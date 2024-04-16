Disaster declaration for seven East Texas counties

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2024 at 4:40 pm

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven East Texas counties that were impacted by severe storms and flooding from the past week. According to our news partner, KETK, a statement from the governor said that Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, Panola, Shelby and Tyler counties continue to be affected by last weeks rain and flooding.

Throughout East Texas, authorities are continuing to access the damage as flood waters recede. Residents are asked to report damages to homes and using the he Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool, or iSTAT. Governor Abbott said the information in the iSTAT reports will help identify disaster assistance and resources needed. To find iSTAT, click this link.

