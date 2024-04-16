Today is Tuesday April 16, 2024
Smith County Sheriff Smith identifies cold case victim

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2024 at 5:24 pm
Smith County Sheriff identifies cold case victimTYLER – At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith identified the victim in a 39-year-old cold case. According to our news partner KETK, the skeletal remains found in 1985 belong to Sindy Gena Crow. Crow, who was born in 1957 was found along I-20 in 1985. Until recently, she was classified as a Jane Doe homicide victim. Sheriff Smith said that Crow’s remains were identified with the help of ancestry genetic comparison.



