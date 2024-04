Overturned mobile home on Loop 323 in Tyler

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2024 at 2:38 pm

TYLER — Drivers can expect traffic delays on Loop 323 near Troup Highway after a mobile home fell over on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Tyler Police information officer Andy Erbaugh, westbound lanes are closed on Loop 323 near Troup Highway after a mobile home overturned across from Texas Roadhouse.

