Transportation Improvement Program open house today

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2024 at 9:18 am

TYLER — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is hosting an open house for community members to update the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) on Tuesday, April 23, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The meeting will be in the Tyler Development Center’s large conference room at 423 W. Ferguson St. During the open house, community members will learn about revised construction dates, updated project cost estimates, and clarification edits to project descriptions for proposed highway and transit projects, including: widening FM 756 from Jeff Davis Drive to FM 346, Constructing an overpass at the intersection of FM 756 and FM 346 and widening FM 2493 from Loop 323 to FM 2813.

The TIP is a short-range budgeting document detailing how federal transportation funding will be spent on planning, designing, and constructing highway and transit improvements over the next four fiscal years.

Staff from the Tyler Area MPO and Tyler Transit will be on hand to answer questions and provide information regarding the amendment to the TIP.

Questions and comments can be submitted through the Contact Us page here or by emailing the MPO at mpo@tylertexas.com. Comments received will be presented to the MPO’s Transportation Policy Committee when the proposed amendment is considered for adoption on May 23, 2024.

