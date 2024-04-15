Smith County cold case victim identified, sheriff to hold briefing

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2024 at 4:13 pm

TYLER – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office announced that they will be sharing new information regarding a cold homicide case from 1985. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Larry Smith announced that there will be a press conference on Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. concerning “positive identification of skeletal remains” that were found in 1985 on I-20. The sheriff’s office said that the remains were initially identified as a female homicide victim, but she remained a Jane Doe until recently.

