Palestine resident wins $3M in Texas Lottery

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2024 at 3:46 pm

AUSTIN – A Palestine resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $3 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Maximum Millions. The ticket was purchased at JJ’s Fastop #107, located at 1220 E. Palestine Ave., in Palestine. The lucky winner has decided to remain anonymous.

Go Back