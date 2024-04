TJC Cheer team wins back to back national title

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2024 at 3:46 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Junior College Apache Cheer squad won their second national championship on Friday after their first ever championship last year. According to our news partner KETK, the team competed in the National Cheer Association championships in Daytona, Florida. The TJC cheer team won first place in the intermediate large coed junior college category.

