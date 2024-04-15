Will Smith channels ‘Men in Black’ during J Balvin’s Coachella set

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2024 at 11:59 am

Will Smith channeled his Men in Black character in a surprise appearance at Coachella over the weekend.

During J Balvin's alien-themed set Sunday night, the Oscar-winning actor was dressed in a suit just like his character Agent J from the 1997 sci-fi action comedy and two sequels.

Smith, backed by other suited-up dancers and green extraterrestrial dancers, performed his song "Men in Black" from the film's soundtrack.

As the dancers in suits carried J Balvin off the stage, Smith pulled out a device like the one the agents in Men in Black use to erase people's memories, and a white light lit up behind him.

Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat and Lana Del Rey are this year's Coachella headliners.

With the first weekend of the 2024 music festival in the books, the next weekend is set for April 19-21 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

