Priest stabbed during livestream, suspect arrested in Australia, police say

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2024 at 9:28 am

(LONDON) -- A suspect was arrested after a priest was stabbed during a livestream in Wakeley, a city in New South Wales, Australia, police said on Monday.

A "number" of other people were also stabbed, law enforcement said.

A video of the incident, which was viewed by ABC News, appears to show a man approaching the priest as he speaks to his congregation. The man appears to interrupt the sermon and to begin violently attacking the priest.

"Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries," the New South Wales Police Force said in a statement. "The injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics."

Officers were dispatched to a church on Welcome Street after a call about multiple injuries came in at about 7:10 p.m. on Monday, police said.

"A large police response is underway and the public is urged to avoid the area," police said in a statement.

