Today is Monday April 15, 2024
ktbb logo


Brownsboro man gets probation in death of a nursing home patient

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2024 at 7:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Brownsboro man gets probation in death of a nursing home patientTYLER — A former employee of a Tyler nursing home pleaded guilty Friday in the death of a resident who was tied to a wheelchair. Bobby Posey, 23, was arrested after Larry Coffey, a resident of the Tyler nursing home where Posey worked, died after falling while tied to a wheelchair. Posey was charged with injury to an elderly or disabled person causing reckless body injury. On Friday, Posey pleaded guilty to the crime in Judge Austin Jackson’s court and received five years deferred probation.

Posey’s indictment said that he had a legal duty to act, and had assumed care, custody, or control of the elderly individual by virtue of his employment at the facility. For ignoring the man’s restraints, Posey was found partially at fault for his fatal injury.

In addition to probation, Posey was given 400 hours of community service.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC