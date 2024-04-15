Brownsboro man gets probation in death of a nursing home patient

TYLER — A former employee of a Tyler nursing home pleaded guilty Friday in the death of a resident who was tied to a wheelchair. Bobby Posey, 23, was arrested after Larry Coffey, a resident of the Tyler nursing home where Posey worked, died after falling while tied to a wheelchair. Posey was charged with injury to an elderly or disabled person causing reckless body injury. On Friday, Posey pleaded guilty to the crime in Judge Austin Jackson’s court and received five years deferred probation.

Posey’s indictment said that he had a legal duty to act, and had assumed care, custody, or control of the elderly individual by virtue of his employment at the facility. For ignoring the man’s restraints, Posey was found partially at fault for his fatal injury.

In addition to probation, Posey was given 400 hours of community service.

