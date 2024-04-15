Today is Monday April 15, 2024
Two officers shot and killed while investigating stolen vehicle in Salina, New York

(SALINA, N.Y.) -- A sheriff's deputy and a police officer have died after shots were fired as they investigated a stolen vehicle in Salina, New York, officials confirmed early Monday morning.

A Syracuse police officer and an Onondaga County sheriff's deputy were initially taken to a local hospital in critical condition following the shooting, officials said earlier. Both were pronounced dead at University Hospital, a police official said Monday morning.

The person authorities consider the prime suspect in the case was also killed.

Just after 8 p.m. ET, the officers were trying to perform a vehicle traffic stop, officials said Monday morning. When the vehicle did not stop, the officers got the license plate number and went to a location associated with it, according to the authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ABC News' Megan Wordell and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

