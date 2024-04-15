Bruins’ Kevin Shattenkirk fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2024 at 5:47 am

ByABC News

The NHL has fined Boston Bruins defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk $2,734.38 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he hit Pittsburgh Penguins winger Michael Bunting with his stick from the bench during Saturday’s game.

Shattenkirk was not penalized for his action with 19:37 left in the first period of the Bruins’ 6-4 victory. Bunting had made contact with the Bruins’ Linus Ullmark, the winger’s stick catching the goaltender’s skates and causing him to fall over.

Bunting then skated past the Boston bench, where Shattenkirk apparently reached out with his stick and hit Bunting with it.

On Sunday, the league’s Department of Player Safety announced the fine, the maximum allowed for unsportsmanlike conduct under the collective bargaining agreement, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Shattenkirk scored a goal and Bunting had one goal and one assist in the game, with Ullmark (28 saves) earning the win. Shattenkirk was playing for the first time after missing the previous three as a healthy scratch.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.

Go Back