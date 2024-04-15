Cutter Gauthier signs entry-level deal with Anaheim Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Cutter Gauthier, who scored the most goals in the NCAA in the past 25 years during Boston College’s run to the Frozen Four, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Gauthier is likely to make his NHL debut Thursday when the Ducks wrap up their season at Vegas.

His rights were acquired from Philadelphia for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick. Gauthier was the fifth overall pick by the Flyers in the 2022 NHL draft.

Flyers general manager Danny Briere said in January that he traded Gauthier because he wouldn’t sign, train or even communicate with Philadelphia.

Gauthier’s 38 goals are tied with Ryan Potulny, who played for Minnesota in 2005-06, for most by a collegiate player in the past 25 seasons. The center also led the NCAA in game-winning goals (10), was second in points (65) and tied for second in power-play goals (13).

He was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top player in college hockey, as Boston College reached the NCAA title game before losing 2-0 to Denver on Saturday.

With the loss, Boston College (34-6-1), which set the program’s single-season record for wins, had its 15-game win streak snapped and was shut out for the first time since a 1-0 loss at Merrimack on March 11, 2023. The Eagles went into the game having outscored their five opponents in the NCAA tournament 29-8.

“It’s obviously a very emotional time for our whole group,” forward Ryan Leonard, Gauthier’s teammate, said Saturday night. “I felt like we were the best team today.”

Gauthier also helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the recent World Junior Championship. He co-led all players in scoring with 12 points (2 goals, 10 assists) and was named the tournament’s best forward.

He will be the fifth top-10 pick since the 2019 draft to join the Ducks, who have not made the playoffs since 2018.

