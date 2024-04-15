Today is Monday April 15, 2024
ktbb logo


‘Civil War’ marches to the top of the box office with $25 million opening

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2024 at 5:27 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


A24

Alex Garland's Civil War topped the domestic box office with an estimated $25.7 million, surpassing expectations and scoring the biggest R-rated opening weekend for a film so far this year. The movie, starring Kirsten Dunst, also marked the biggest opening weekend in A24's history, surpassing 2018's Hereditary, which opened in fourth place with $13 million.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which held the top spot for the past two weeks, dropped to second place, delivering an estimated $15.4 million. That brings its North American tally to $157.9 million and $436 million globally.

Third place went to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which collected an estimated $5.8 million at the domestic box office. It's four-week total now stands at $96 million and $159 million worldwide.

Kung Fu Panda 4 took fourth place with an estimated $5.5 million, bringing the animated sequel's North American tally to $173 million and $452 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was Dune: Part Two, scooping up an estimated $4.3 million in its seventh week of release. Its total now stands at $272 million in North America and $683 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC