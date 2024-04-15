Golden Knights score 4 goals late to beat Avalanche 4-3 in OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal 1:23 into overtime, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from three goals down to defeat the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

The Knights trailed 3-0 after two periods, but William Karlsson scored twice to reach 30 goals and Ivan Barbashev once to force overtime. Adin Hill made 21 saves, but had to make only two stops in the third period.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who also got goals from Ross Colton and Mikko Rantanen. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots.

Vegas scored two power-play goals for the fourth time in six games.

This nationally televised game also was multiverse broadcast on truTV in which players appeared like characters, such as Bugs Bunny, Superman and Wonder Woman.

The Avalanche scored twice on their first seven shots on goal. Colton snuck in a shot from just above the goal line that trickled past Hill, and Makar scored from the slot. Colorado held the Knights to six shots on goal in the first period.

