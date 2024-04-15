Today is Monday April 15, 2024
ktbb logo


Golden Knights score 4 goals late to beat Avalanche 4-3 in OT

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2024 at 3:07 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal 1:23 into overtime, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from three goals down to defeat the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

The Knights trailed 3-0 after two periods, but William Karlsson scored twice to reach 30 goals and Ivan Barbashev once to force overtime. Adin Hill made 21 saves, but had to make only two stops in the third period.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who also got goals from Ross Colton and Mikko Rantanen. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots.

Vegas scored two power-play goals for the fourth time in six games.

This nationally televised game also was multiverse broadcast on truTV in which players appeared like characters, such as Bugs Bunny, Superman and Wonder Woman.

The Avalanche scored twice on their first seven shots on goal. Colton snuck in a shot from just above the goal line that trickled past Hill, and Makar scored from the slot. Colorado held the Knights to six shots on goal in the first period.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC