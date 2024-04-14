Chuck Swindoll steps down as senior pastor of megachurch

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2024 at 12:48 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that Chuck Swindoll is stepping down as senior pastor of Frisco’s Stonebriar Community Church, a nondenominational congregation he helped found in 1998 and has led since. The church announced the news in a press release Tuesday that named Jonathan Murphy, a professor and department chair at Dallas Theological Seminary, as its next senior pastor. Murphy will start on May 1, 2024, and Swindoll will transition to a new role as founding pastor and continue preaching on Sundays. More than 3,000 people attend Sunday services at Stonebriar, the press release says, and around 16,000 watch online.

A native of Texas and former Marine, he graduated from Dallas Theological Seminary in 1963. He served at churches in Dallas, Irving and Massachusetts before spending over 20 years as senior pastor of First Evangelical Free Church in Fullerton, Calif. In 1994, he became president of Dallas Theological Seminary, a position he held until 2001. He placed second to Billy Graham in a 2009 survey that asked Protestant pastors to name the living Christian preachers who had most influenced them. “I am so pleased to see Jonathan joining the team,” Swindoll said in a statement to The Dallas Morning News. “There’s no one else I would want to share this experience with and we are excited to see what God has in store for us and the congregation of our church.” Originally from Northern Ireland, Jonathan Murphy has been a regular guest preacher at Stonebriar over the last five years, the church’s press release said.

Go Back