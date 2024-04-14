Wiley University receives $30k ‘religious pluralism’ grant

MARSHALL – Our news partners at KETK report that Wiley University received a grant from Interfaith America, to further interfaith learning on the campus. According to a statement, the $30,000 grant will be used to “embed interfaith education and attention to religious diversity into the general education course.” Wiley University said that the grant will help to fund guest speakers with faith traditions outside of the Christian perspective, to widen the understanding of the students.

According to the university, the grant will help fund the Interfaith Emissaries program which will allow student leaders to “marshal their peers in the work of interfaith and religious dialogue,” the grant will also be used to expand the interfaith Alternative Spring Break program which will highlight religious identity, diversity and ‘educational rigor.’

“The interest in this grant was quite high, and we read through many applications with thoughtful proposals,” Dr. Todd Green, director of campus partnerships for Interfaith America, said. “Wiley’s application was among the most compelling.”

According to Wiley University, they were the only Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to receive the grant, among Tufts University, Augsburg University, Baylor University, St. Francis College, Utah State University, Washington University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

“The Advancing Religious Pluralism Grant is in line with ‘The Bold and Audacious Vision’ I have set for our institution, a generous set of beliefs about our future and what we can become when we embrace innovation, faith, and works,” said Wiley University president and CEO Herman J. Felton Jr., Ph.D., J.D. “I believe our entire community of faculty, staff, students, and administrators will benefit from the objectives of this initiative.”

